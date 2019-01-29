Catch with Coles new delivery menu

Coles and Uber Eats have teamed up to launch new hot food delivery, but the catch is you can only get it in one suburb in Sydney.

SUPERMARKET giant Coles and the country's biggest delivery platform Uber Eats have joined forces to deliver hot food to your door in less than 30 minutes - but there's a major catch.

The exciting collaboration will allow people to order ready to eat meals direct to their door with no cooking required.

However, the lazy person's dream is currently only available in Pagewood, Sydney, where the new "evolution" of food offerings is being trialled.

If you're one of the lucky few to live in the delivery catchment area of the trial, you can get your hands on the ready-to-heat menu that includes BBQ hot roast chicken, roast pork, pork ribs and lamb shanks.

All you need to do is order using the Uber Eats app.

According to Coles director of Fresh Food, Alex Freudmann, customers have been wanting a service that involves affordable and quick meal options delivered to their door.

"Our delivery drivers are always telling us they see Uber Eats bags on benches," Ms Freudmann told news.com.au

"After observing that customer habits are changing, that they're even more time poor with less time to cook, we thought this would be a good way to help make life easier."

Included in the new online menu are ready to eat snacks from wedges, nuggets and spring rolls to lunch options such as sandwiches and salads.

There's even sweet treats with Mr Freudmann explaining the whole idea is to give busy, working people a full, proper meal.

The Australian first will see ready-to-eat meals delivered direct to your door, such as this roast pork complete with salads and wedges.

"We believe this trial will complement the current Coles Online offering by delivering meals in an average of less than 30 minutes, which can be tracked in the Uber Eats app from the time of order to drop-off," said Jodie Auster, regional GM for Uber Eats Australia and New Zealand.

Despite only being offered in Pagewood, there's hope the trial will be successful and they'll be able to expand.

"We're looking to expand and test both the menu and type of food available through the app over the coming weeks."

Currently, Coles have a home delivery option where you can complete your grocery shop.

They are the first supermarket to partner with Uber Eats in Australia and offer ready-to-eat food.

Just like the current Uber Eats service, there will still be a $5 fee involved. It will be available between the hours of 10am and 8pm.