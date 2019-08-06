Coles reach out to support Gladstone Suns AFL

Coles Gladstone store manager Jade Watts with Gladstone Suns' vice president John Costello and treasurer Melissa Barker outside Coles who have raised money for the football club's trophy presentation.

Coles Gladstone store manager Jade Watts with Gladstone Suns' vice president John Costello and treasurer Melissa Barker outside Coles who have raised money for the football club's trophy presentation. Matt Taylor GLA020819COLES

BILL Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns AFL is thanking Coles Gladstone for its ongoing support and generous donation of $1000 which will go towards the club's end of season juniors' trophies.

Coles Gladstone's new Community Barbecue initiative will run every Saturday and Sunday and will give organisations, charities and clubs an opportunity to book and run a fundraising barbecue.

Coles Gladstone store manager Jaryd Lawson said the store is "proud” to invest into the community to ensure organisations, charities and clubs "continue to flourish”.

"Coles Gladstone reached out to the Gladstone Suns to see if we could assist the club with fundraising or a donation,” Mr Lawson said.

He said the store had donated sausages and bread towards the club's fundraising barbecues throughout the year.

"Gladstone Suns will be holding fundraising barbecues in the future outside of Coles and we will continue to offer our support of these events,” he said.

Mr Lawson said the opportunity to support the club by also sponsoring their end of season juniors' trophies allowed them to support the club and "invest in grass roots AFL in Gladstone”.

Gladstone Suns treasurer Melissa Barker said the club was very appreciative of Coles' support.

"It's massive ... it's not cheap when it comes to the trophies and getting engraving and all that sort of stuff done,” Ms Barker said.

"With the amount of costs we already have involved in the club at the moment it just makes a huge difference when people actually offer to pay for things like that ... it's amazing.”

Mr Lawson said the team at Coles Gladstone hopes to continue to help the region's community groups.

"Through offering different fundraising support, Coles Gladstone hopes to continue to help local community groups minimise their ongoing costs and supporting locally,” he said.