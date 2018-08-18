Coles launches drought relief fund

DONATIONS NEEDED: Staff at Gladstone Coles encouraged customers to get behind the August dollar for dollar drought relief.

COLES Australia has launched it's August Dollar for Dollar Drought Relief and Gladstone shoppers can help out any way they can.

All donations raised at the checkouts and matched by Coles, will go directly to the Country Women's Association to help cover the cost of drought affected families' household expenses, such as food, medical and utilities.

To make a donation ask a team member at the checkout and to help make a big difference to Aussie farmers who are doing it tough.

Coles Gladstone store manager, Jarryd Lawson said: "The team here and customers can donate money at any register or online and Coles will donate dollar for dollar for the month of August," he said.

"This is definitely a great event to support for Australian farmers and almost two millions dollars has been raised.

"The team here to show its support have all dressed up as farmers to encourage more support for the fund raiser."

In addition, Coles is providing farmers $5 million in grants and interest-free loans from the Coles Nurture Fund for projects that will help them combat drought in the future.

Coles Managing Director John Durkan said Coles was keen to do more to support families affected by drought.

"Many of our team members at stores in drought affected communities have heard harrowing stories from customers about the impact of the drought," he said.

"Our store teams in these communities have helped by collecting donations of non-perishable food or providing gift cards but we wanted to take action at a national level to help more families facing hardship right now."