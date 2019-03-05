Big change coming to Coles
EXCLUSIVE: Coles is expanding its Quiet Hour nationally across its stores to help customers who find it difficult to do their grocery shop.
In a statement to News Corp Australia, Coles said Quiet Hour will now be offered at 256 Coles supermarkets, tripling the number of stores where customers can access it.
From today, 79 extra stores will offer the low-sensory shopping experience every Tuesday between 10.30am and 11.30am.
The concept, which was first trialled in 2017, came after David Brinkley, a customer from Victoria, first raised it with Coles.
Mr Brinkley suggested it would help reduce noise at his local Coles store in Healesville to make it easier for parents shopping with children who are on the autism spectrum.
After Coles partnered with Autism Spectrum Australia, Quiet Hour was slowly rolled to stores.
During Quiet Hour at Coles:
• Lighting is reduced throughout the store
• Coles Radio is switched off
• Register and scanner volumes are reduced to the lowest level
• No trolley collections occur and roll cages are removed from the shop floor
• No PA announcements are mode excluding emergencies
• Free fruit is offered at customer service
• Trained team members are around to support customers
Coles Accessibility Sponsor Peter Sheean said Coles had received an overwhelmingly positive response to Quiet Hour from customers, who said it made a real difference to their shopping experience at Coles.
"We know that it is estimated that one in 70 people in Australia are on the spectrum, so that's a lot of our customers who find it challenging to come into our supermarket," he said.
"Our goal is to offer Quiet Hour at every eligible Coles supermarket by 2023. Unfortunately not all supermarkets currently have the ability or technology to offer Quiet Hour at their store due to control of lighting or audio and store locations.
"However, we are working hard with our store teams to retrofit technology into those stores particularly where we've had feedback that customers want to access Quiet Hour as part of their shopping."
Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) National Manager Aspect Practice and Clinical Psychologist Dr Tom Tutton said Coles' Quiet Hour initiative can make enormous differences to people on the autism spectrum and their families.
"People on the autism spectrum can have heightened sensory awareness which makes shopping in a store with bright lights, loud music, unexpected voiceovers and the constant noise of cash registers, incredibly overwhelming," he said.
"These small changes make a significant difference and highlight the importance of businesses becoming more aware of their customers' needs."
COLES STORES OFFERING QUIET HOUR FROM TODAY:
NSW
Broken Hill
Wagga Wagga
Tumut
Batemans Bay
Eden
Deniliquin
Lake Macquarie Fair
ACT
Chisholm
Manuka
Tuggeranong
VICTORIA
Sebastopol
Warrnambool North
Hamilton
Craigieburn
Kangaroo Flat
Roxburgh Park
Keilor
Melton South
Taylors Hill
Moonee Ponds
Braybrook
Airport West
Wodonga Plaza
Myrtleford
Diamond Creek
Mill Park Lakes
Lalor Plaza
Drouin
Sale
Cardinia Lakes
Croydon North
Mooroolbark
Healesville
Springvale
Knox
Patterson Lakes
Somerville
Carrum Downs
Lynbrook
Spring Hill
Berwick Central
Reservoir
Northcote
Kingsbury
Collingwood
Coburg
Malvern
Richmond Icon
Bulleen
Vermont South
Doncaster
Mentone
Sandringham
Hampton
Corio Village
Lara
Tarneit Central
Footscray
SA
Firle
St Agnes
Murray Bridge Green
Reynella
Noarlunga
Port Lincoln
Edwardstown
Aldinga Beach
Kurralta Park
Mt Gambier
St Clair
Churchill Centre
Whyalla
Gawler Green
NT
Palmerston
TASMANIA
Sorell
Kingston
Mowbray
Burnie
Ulverstone
Wellington Street
COLES STORES WHERE QUIET HOUR EXISTS:
NSW
Manly Vale
Warriewood
Manly Peninsula
CastleHill
Rouse Hill
Lane Cove
West Pennant Hills
Epping
North Rocks
Miranda
Caringbah
Illawong
Earlwood
Randwick
Brighton-Le-Sands
Edgecliff
East Village
Pyrmont
Gladesville
Leichhardt
Birkenhead Point
Burwood
Concord
Camden
Green Valley
Wattle Grove
Edensor Park
Wetherill Park
Macquarie Fields
Chipping Norton
Macarthur Square
Moss Vale
Kings Langley
Winston Hills
Lithgow
Bathurst
Wellington
Cowra
Mudgee
Narromine
Parkes
Figtree
Ulladulla
Corrimal
Helensburgh
Wollongong
Vincentia
Grafton Shoppingworld
Murwillumbah
Yamba
Banora Point
Inverell
Gunnedah
Tenterfield
Tamworth
Old Bar
Lake Innes
Laurieton
Wallsend
Tanilba Bay
Tea Gardens
Medowie
Newcastle Junction
Cessnock
Warners Bay
Glendale
Jewelstown
The Entrance
Belmont
Bateau Bay
Wadalba
Green Point
Umina Beach
Lisarow
Goulburn
Griffith
Bega
QLD
Earlville
Mareeba
Cairns Central
Townsville The Willows
Townsville Annandale
Northern Beaches
Rockhampton South
Cannonvale
Yeppoon
Hervey Bay
Tannum Sands
Maryborough
Kawana Waters
Caloundra
Peregian Springs
Bray Park
Kippa Ring
Fairfield
Cleveland
Morningside
Everton Park
Ascot
Ferny Grove
The Gap
Newfarm
Mt Ommaney
Mt Gravatt
Jindalee
Marsden
Browns Plains
Springfield Orion
Waterford
Goondiwindi
Toowoomba
Ipswich
Mt Warren Park
Hope Island
Helensvale
Benowa Village
Nerang
Mudgeeraba
SA
Berri
Tea Tree Plaza
Parkholme
Anzac Highway
Port Pirie
Mount Barker
NT
Casuarina Bradshaw
ACT
Woden Plaza
VICTORIA
Pakenham Lakeside
Ferntree Gully
Ringwood
Brandon Park
Langwarrin
Cranbourne West
Fitzroy
Brunswick West
Prahran
Balwyn East
Brighton
Belmont
Altona Meadows
Wendouree
Benalla
Burnside
Eltham
Essendon Fields
TASMANIA
Newtown
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Dunsborough
Margaret River
Australind
Collie
Baldivis
Erskine
Meadow Springs
Southern River
North Armadale
Gosnells
South Lakes
Fremantle
Melville
Southlands
Kardinya
Caversham
Mundaring
Maylands
Swan View
Ellenbrook
Floreat
Scarborough
Brighton Village
Alexander Heights
Hillarys
Ocean Keys
Kalgoorlie
Tom Price
Kalgoorlie (Hannans)
Geraldton
Karratha