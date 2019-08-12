Menu
Crime

Coles executive accused of major theft

by Mark Buttler
12th Aug 2019 3:02 PM
A SENIOR Coles executive has been charged with major thefts from the company.

Aaron Baslangic has been accused of stealing what police described as "a very large sum of money" over a five-month period.

The 36-year-old from Sandringham is facing counts of theft and deception over allegations of offending between February and July this year.

Police from Boroondara CIU arrested Mr Baslangic last Friday.

Mr Baslangic is the head of strategic innovation for Coles online.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

