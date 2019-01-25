Menu
HELPING CAUSE: Tannum Sands store manager Thea Nitschke and Kirsten Bush. Mike Richards GLA240119REDK
Coles customers across Gladstone show their generosity

Mark Zita
by
25th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
COLES customers in Gladstone and Tannum Sands have shown massive generosity in last year's Redkite Christmas campaign.

The two stores collectively raised more than $3100 in the campaign - the most raised in Queensland.

In total, Coles stores statewide raised more than $365,000, adding to the national total of $1.42 million.

Redkite chief executive officer Monique Keighery has thanked the entire Gladstone community for their generous spirit.

"The generosity and kindness of Coles' team members and customers sent a very clear message of support to our families at Christmas,” Ms Keighery said.

"Every purchase from the range of Redkite Christmas merchandise ensures that families have access to counselling at the hospital bedside, music therapy to ease the pain and help with keeping the lights on when things are financially tough.”

Tannum Sands store manager Thea Nitschke said the community was enthusiastic in its support for Redkite.

"It was great to see how well the community got involved,” Ms Nitschke said.

Activities included a store- greeter stationary bike fundraiser, a campaign through the registers, and interactive activities for children across the store.

"We had about 130 kids come through the store,” Ms Nitschke said.

State general manager Jerry Farrell said the supermarket was humbled by the efforts made by its customers.

"We are incredibly thankful to our customers and team members for their amazing support in raising money for children and their families affected by cancer,” Mr Farrell said.

Ms Nitschke said community engagement was important for a supermarket such as Coles.

"You convert customers over to you,” she said.

"Without that community engagement, people would just go about their ordinary day shopping.”

Donations from the campaign will help Redkite provide essential support to children and young people with cancer and their families.

coles gladstone region redkite tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

