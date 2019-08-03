Menu
Mission to Seafarers Gladstone general manager Jessica Mulhall with Coles Gladstone store manager Jade Watts after the store helped the charity raise money in its first Community Barbecue. Matt Taylor GLA020819COLES
News

Coles are on a Mission to support Seafarers

Jessica Perkins
by
3rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER announcing its temporary closure, Mission to Seafarers Gladstone is thanking Coles for its support during a much-needed time.

A few weeks ago, Mission to Seafarers Gladstone ran the first local Coles Community Barbecue, raising over $1000.

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone general manager Jessica Mulhall said there were "fabulous” results from the sausage sizzle event.

"We made over $1000 profit from that one and the relationship has grown from there,” Ms Mulhall said.

"It's another community company, another business in Gladstone supporting community groups and trying to help us get back on our feet.”

Ms Mulhall said something as simple as sausage sizzles made a big difference to when the group could restart.

"Obviously with the news that we've now closed for a month .... it's things like this at the moment that are keeping us afloat,” she said.

"We seem to be getting more support from other community groups and from smaller businesses like this.

"(They) are the ones trying to generate that support for us at the moment.

"We are determined that we are going to keep going.”

Coles store manager Jaryd Lawson said the barbecue was a "huge success” and staff were pleased they could help the group.

"Mission to Seafarers helps seafarers in all kinds of practical ways and we thought this would be a fantastic group to help support for our first local community barbecue,” Mr Lawson said.

coles coles gladstone mission to seafarers mission to seafarers gladstone
Gladstone Observer

