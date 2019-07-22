YOUR SAY: Coles and Woolworths create more plastic waste

Coles and Woolworths are to blame for much of the household plastic that ends up in landfill.



Coles hypocritically launched Plastic Free July boasting it had diverted 1.7 billion single-use plastic bags from landfill over the past 12 months, with data claiming seven in 10 of its consumers now remember to bring a reusable bag when they shop.



During the very same month, Coles are teaching children dangerous lessons on collecting pointless plastic crap and consumerism, via its Little Shop ... of Horrors.



With reports of Coles' Little Shop items being washed up on Balinese beaches, Coles and Woolworths should halt the production of their plastic collectables.



Being small and colourful, the Coles Little Shop and Woolworths' Ooshies are attractive to bird life and could be swallowed by fish and small reptiles. A recent study confirmed that the plastic toys have far greater environmental consequences than plastic bags ever had.



Woolworths is underhandedly utilising the media to associate environmentally friendly messages in their marketing campaigns as consumers become more savvy to the problems associated with plastic waste.



This greenwashing seems to be having the desired effect with many consumers opting for the Ooshies over the Little Shop collectables because the Ooshies are "recyclable".



How many lazy Australians would make the effort to return plastic toys to Woolworths for recycling, when dumping them is so much more efficient? When the hype wears off, these toys will end up in landfill.



Coles and Woolworths are effectively giving sustainability the finger by creating even more plastic pollution.



We can all make a difference by refusing to participate in the perpetual cycle of plastic waste. Say no Coles and Woolworths and their plastic toys. Avoid plastic packaged food, especially fruits and vegetables that are shrink wrapped with plastic covers and/or those placed in plastic casings.



If we all make small changes, these will make for big changes in the war against waste.