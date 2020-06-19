Cold snap will see temperatures plummet to 7 in Gladstone

A COLD snap is set to his the Gladstone region early next week, which will see temperatures plummet to seven, and approach zero further west of the coast.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth of the Bureau of Meteorology said a trough moving across Queensland, driven by a low pressure system in the Great Australian Bight, will see temperatures drop rapidly by five degrees or more.

"The Gladstone forecast has a minimum of seven on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday, with Biloela looking at four degrees or below on Tuesday," he said.

"We've got a trough moving across the state this weekend, which will probably pass across the coast late on Sunday or into Monday.

"There is a big low complex which is sitting in the Great Australian Bight, with quite a substantial cold front and trough extending out from that.

"Cold and dry air is following the trough and cold front, which is coming up from the south."

The coastal showers that have occasionally fallen over the past week, will be pushed out to sea by the cold front.

"Over the first few days of next week the Capricornia region is going to see a temperatures drop and we will see below average temperatures for June," Mr Markworth said.

"Any location that is a bit more elevated, could see more substantial temperature drops than the Capricornia coast."

Despite the cooler temperatures, Mr Markworth said the cloudy skies of the past few days will disappear.

"The initial temperature hit will be quite substantial, but gradually temperatures will begin to warm up again," he said.

"It will depend on the direction of the wind, but we expect colder than average temperatures to stick around until the end of the week, and potentially into next weekend.

"The current cloudy and coastal shower conditions will be pushed off shore and we will see a lot of generally sunny days next week."

Following the cold snap, Gladstone should see average temperatures heading into July.

"We expect temperatures to increase after the initial cold burst and temperatures should return to average for Gladstone and the Capricornia region," he said.

"For most of the month of June, Gladstone has experienced above average temperatures."