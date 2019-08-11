Cold snap to send shivers through CQ over coming days

RUG UP: Temperatures will plummet around CQ over the next two days while a cold snap passes through the region.

AFTER spending the last couple of days watching southerners freeze, now it's CQ's turn to shiver.

Grab your winter woollies, electric blankets and stock up on firewood because the temperature will drop to almost freezing point around CQ on Monday and Tuesday morning while a cold snap passes through.

While the mercury was expected to plunge to 6°C in Rockhampton, 9° in Yeppoon and 8°C in Gladstone, it was towns in Western CQ who will bear the brunt of the cold weather.

Clermont was predicted to be the coldest with a minimum of 1°C, Springsure and Rolleston with 2°C, Biloela with 3°C and Blackwater getting down to 4°C.

COLD SNAP: Central Queensland's minimum temperatures will plunge on Monday and Tuesday mornings. BoM

This cold weather was due to a complex low pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea in combination with a high south of Western Australia directing a cooler, dry air mass across the state, leading to fine and mostly sunny conditions across Capricornia on Monday.

Well below average temperatures will result in widespread areas of morning frost in south west Capricornia.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the early afternoon.

The chilly, yet sunny trend will continue on Tuesday with most areas of Capricornia experiencing similar temperatures to Monday.

Monday forecast

Rockhampton - Sunny. Light winds - Min 6°C Max 24 °C

Yeppoon - Sunny. Min 9°C Max 21°C

Gladstone - Sunny. Light winds. - Min 8°C Max 23°C

Western CQ - Sunny. Areas of morning frost in the southwest.

Biloela - Min 3°C Max 22°C

Spingsure - Min 2°C Max 21°C

Rolleston - Min 2°C Max 21°C

Blackwater - Min 4°C Max 22°C

Emerald - Min 6°C Max 22°C

Clermont - Min 1°C Max 21°C

Dysart - Min 4°C Max 23°C

Moranbah - Min 3°C Max 23°C