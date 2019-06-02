Cold snap sends shiver down CQ's spine

CQ has shivered through the first two days of winter

CQ has shivered through the first two days of winter Chris Mccormack

PARTS of Central Queensland have shivered through the first three days of winter, with temperatures plunging to 3 degrees in some places.

Out west, Blackall recorded 3.3 degrees at 7am today after a slightly warmer start to the weekend on Saturday, with 7.5 degrees recorded.

Cool temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with the lowest expected on Wednesday when it is predicted to fall to 1 degree.

Moving towards the coast, Emerald recorded a slightly warmer start to its weekend hitting 13 degrees at 7am on Saturday and 13.6 on degrees at the same time today.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits this week, with Wednesday bringing the coolest day with an expected 4 degrees.

In Biloela, winter got off to a chilly start with the thermometer reading 10 degrees at 7am on Saturday, increasing slightly to 11.5 degrees at 7am today.

Starting off the week a bit warmer before dropping in the middle of the week, Biloela is expected to hit a low of 3 degrees on Wednesday.

Rockhampton escaped the worst of the cool weather, with the first day of winter recorded 14 degrees at 7am on Saturday, and 12.4 degrees at 7am today.

Continuing into the week, Rockhampton will have a warmer start with today's lowest temperature expected to be 13 degrees.

Wednesday will be Rocky's coolest day with a low of six degrees expected.

Gladstone recorded some of the warmest winter temperatures for the region, with the coolest season starting with a mild 14.6 degrees recorded at 7am Saturday, rising to 15.6 degrees today.

For the rest of the week, minimum temperatures are predicted to stay between 10 and 14 degrees, except for Wednesday, with a low of seven predicted.

On the coast, Yeppoon started winter with a mild 15.6 degrees at 7am on Saturday, before dropping to a slightly cooler 12.3 degrees at 7am today.

Yeppoon isn't expected to fall into the single digits until Wednesday, when an expected low of eight degrees has been forecast.