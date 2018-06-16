COLD SNAP: Gladstone to drop to single digits

GLADSTONE residents might need to throw another blanket on come Monday, with a cold snap set to bring single-figure minimums to the region.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to eight on Monday and nine on Tuesday as the state prepares for a cold snap.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said the lower than average temperatures were caused by a southwesterly wind outbreak.

"Each winter a number of times we get a southwesterly outbreak where winds come from the dryer land and displace the usual moist wind that come from the ocean," Mr Regano said.

"The ocean in winter is barely colder than what it is in the summer, it only changes a few degrees, so winds off the ocean are mild.

"It's going to be a gradual change that's virtually started to happen today (Friday), but it'll take a few more days before the cooler air mass from the south gets into Capricornia."

Gladstone's maximum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees on Monday, below average for a winter day.

All of Queensland is expected to feel the chill, especially inland regions.

Biloela is expected to drop to four degrees and Boyne Valley six.

"There won't be a single part of Queensland that won't go below average because of this outbreak," Mr Regano said.

He said by Wednesday and Thursday the mornings and nights will warm back up, with the return of onshore winds by the end of the week.

Mr Regano said the cold snap was not out of the ordinary.