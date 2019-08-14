Menu
Gladstone's recent cold snap is providing a timely reminder for residents to be cautious about their household heating appliances.
Theresa Jason Staib
Cold snap a timely reminder on household heating appliances

MATT HARRIS
by
14th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
GLADSTONE'S recent cold snap is providing a timely reminder for residents to be cautious about their household heating appliances.

With winter well under way, householders are making use of heating appliances to keep themselves cosy and warm but inefficient use or storage of electric gadgets can pose safety risks, according to new Budget Direct research.

The research revealed that 73 per cent of people use appliances such as heaters, heating systems, electronic blankets and in some cases fireplaces to keep warm during winter.

Budget Direct's Chris Jarrett said it was important to know the condition of any appliances that have been stored away for months before plugging them into power sockets.

The ACCC's Product Safety website also warns people to take precautionary measures around electric blankets and urges people not to sleep with them on.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Winter Fire Safety Checklist and FactSheet lists clothes dryers, electric blankets, heaters and wheat bags among the items to be wary of in cooler weather.

Gladstone will get a reprieve from single-digit overnight temperatures for the rest of the week, as minimum temperatures creep up to 12-13C.

