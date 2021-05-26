Cold-hearted killer set to make parole bid

A brutal murderer who killed his wife a decade ago is expected to make a bid for parole this week. Here’s why the public will never know if he is successful.

CAIRNS murderer Klaus Andres is set to make a bid for parole on Thursday despite only being ten years into his life sentence for killing his wife and dissolving her in a wheelie bin of acid.

And the public will never know if he is successful.

The now 78-year-old is understood to be arguing for his release due to his declining health in Lotus Glen Correctional Centre where he has been for the duration of his life sentence.

He was found guilty of the horrific murder of his Chinese wife of five years Li Ping Cao, 42, by a Cairns Supreme Court jury in 2013.

Klaus Andres is set to apply for parole this week.

The German-born Andres then disposed of Ms Cao in a bin filled with hydrochloric acid at their Brinsmead home, with the only remains being a small number of her porcelain false teeth which were found in a drain in the street.

Damning CCTV footage caught him purchasing the huge quantities of acid from Bunnings, then callously using his wife's bank card to withdraw cash from an ATM in the Cairns CBD after killing her.

He fought his conviction and sentence in both the Court of Appeal and High Court but ultimately lost both.

Surveillance photos of Klaus Andres cleaning out his car in his Chapel Cl garage.

He is understood to be applying for parole under their "exceptional circumstances" clause which allows for applications before prisoners are eligible under their sentence.

Murder convictions carry a non-parole period of 20 years in Queensland.

According to the board's website their "highest priority in making parole decisions is the safety of the community".

Murder victim Li Ping Cao.

However the only time hearing results are made public are for applications under the new "no body, no parole" legislation.

Andres took the witness stand in a Mareeba courthouse less than two years ago after claiming he had been bashed in jail by a fellow inmate - a former Spanish boxing champion.

But the court found he had been routinely "antagonising" drug smuggler Jose Lozano Garcia, 63, calling him a "Spanish gypsy" and referring to the Nazi final solution and their "extermination of Spanish gypsies", with the magistrate saying the Spaniard was provoked.

Surveillance photos of Klaus Andres in the days after his wife’s murder.

"This man is a boxing champion … and you think that I am 76 years of age with my body … and tried to provoke a person for a fight …?" Andres had argued.

"You believe this? That I'm too dumb and naive?"

Lozano Garcia's solicitor asked Andres if he was an "angry little man".

"I'm a little man, yes," he said. "I'm never angry in my life. Anger is misdirected passion."

Originally published as Cold-hearted Cairns killer set to make parole bid