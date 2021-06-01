Cold case: ‘There was no sign of forced entry’

Christopher Mark Britton has pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother Dorothy Britton with a shotgun in March 1996.

A ballistics expert testified in court that markings on Dorothy Britton's forehead suggested she may have been shot in the face with the bullet exiting towards the back left of her skull.

Mackay Supreme Court has previously heard evidence she had been shot in the back of the head.

On Monday the jury heard evidence from a number of police officers linked to the case.

Sergeant Ian Bruce told the court he did not examine Dorothy's body, but had reviewed official photographs and police reports including the pathologist report.

Dorothy was killed on or about March 6, 1996 at her Jubilee Pocket home. Her eldest son Christopher Mark Britton has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Dorothy Britton

Sergeant Bruce said "firearm discharge residue" helped to distinguish the entry and exit of a bullet wound as it was linked to the entry point.

The court heard FDR, which is the material inside a cartridge that exits with the pellets and can also strike the target, was also known as tattooing or stippling and left "characteristic little red dots around the gunshot wound".

Sergeant Bruce said photos of Dorothy's body showed a number of little red dots around the wound to the right of her forehead that he said could be stippling, which would indicate a "front to rear shot" but he could not be certain.

The court heard the marks could also be blood stains.

Sergeant Bruce said the only way to tell would be if the pathologist had wiped the forehead during the autopsy and the red dots remained.

The court heard there were no notes to indicate the pathologist had wiped the area.

Pieces of damaged metal found near Dorothy's spine were consistent with 12 gauge buckshot pellets fired from a shotgun.

Police did not find the shotgun used to kill Dorothy.

The court has heard Dorothy's husband Ian Britton kept a shotgun in a shed on the Timberland Road property and that the weapon has never been found.

Sergeant Bruce said without the weapon used he was unable to determine how close the shooter had been when the weapon was fired.

Senior Sergeant Neil Shillington, who was a detective senior constable with Whitsunday Police Criminal Investigation Branch in March 1996, gave evidence "there was no sign of forced entry" to Dorothy's home when she was shot.

Senior Sergeant Shillington said there was also no sign of a struggle.

Dorothy's wallet and handbag containing $420 in cash were on a chair in the lounge room.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson questioned Senior Sergeant Bruce about a live shotgun cartridge found in a bag at Christopher's unit and seized by police on March 12, 1996.

The court heard Christopher had told officers the cartridge had been in his possession for some time and officers had also found it on an earlier occasion.

Mr Robson asked Senior Sergeant Bruce if there had been anything to suggest his client was being untruthful and he said no.

The court heard police found a vest in the open shed which held three live shotgun cartridges and an empty slot.

A photo displayed in court showed the vest was dusty while the empty slot was free from dust and debris.

"It was quite obvious something had been removed from there quite recently," former QPS officer Mark Whitehouse told the court.

He had been a detective sergeant, officer in charge of Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch and lead in the Dorothy Britton murder case until he retired in 2003.

Dorothy had been found in the early evening on March 7. He had arrived about 7.15pm that night.

Mr Whitehouse said he had rolled Dorothy's body in an attempt to see if there was a gun underneath her to determine the next line of inquiry and had put her back as close as possible to how she was found.

The court heard police checks revealed it was about a five kilometre walk from Christopher's home at Shingley Beach to Dorothy's house and would take a good hour each way.

The court also heard there was nothing to suggest Christopher had a vehicle registered to him at that time and no taxis had dropped anyone off in that area.

Under questioning by Mr Robson, Mr Whitehouse said there had been no reports of a lone figure walking around Jubilee Pocket on March 6 or 7.

The court heard Christopher, during an interview with police in 1996, was asked if he would participate in a lie-detector test, to which he agreed.

Cold case officer Detective Sergeant Darren Mills was questioned about whether or not this occurred, to which he said it had been passed up the chain of comment "and knocked on the head", meaning it did not happen.

The jury heard there were two more witnesses to testify for the Crown case. So far 42 witnesses have already given evidence.

The trial, under Justice David North, continues.

