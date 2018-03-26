Menu
COLD CASE BREAKTHROUGH: 51yo charged with drug trafficking

Tegan Annett
26th Mar 2018 9:18 AM

DETECTIVES investigating the homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993 have laid an additional charge of a trafficking offence against a Rosedale man.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994.

On September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (23) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police.

Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May, 1993.

A 51-year-old man has now been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs and is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 10 also charged with two counts of murder and one count of producing dangerous drugs.

Police thanked the people who provided information following his arrest which proved to be instrumental in officers charging him with trafficking in dangerous drugs.

A supplied, undated image of alleged murder victim Robert Grayson.
Investigations are continuing with a search of the Kroombit Tops National Park planned for March 28 and 29.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

An appropriate indemnity from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

cold case crime derek van der poel drug trafficking robert grayson
