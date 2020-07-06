Cold blast: Temperature falls to single digits in Gladstone

IF you felt the need to bury yourself under the covers this morning, you were not the only one as Gladstone’s mercury fell below 10C.

Gladstone hit a minimum of 8.8C at 6.30am.

While it was cold, the region’s minimum temperature record for July was not broken.

In 2014, Gladstone recorded a minimum of 4.5C and in July last year, a minimum of 7.5C was recorded on July 19.

Things are expected to warm over the week with maximums in the mid 20s all week and lows in the teens forecast.

FORECAST

MONDAY: Max 23

TUESDAY: Min 13 Max 25

WEDNESDAY: Min 14 Max 23

THURSDAY: Min 14 Max 23

FRIDAY: Min 16 Max 24

SATURDAY: Min 15 Max 24

SUNDAY: Min 15 Max 24