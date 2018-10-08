Menu
RUNNING: Colin Burke has confirmed he will be standing for Council.
Col plans unique move to serve ratepayers if elected

Gregory Bray
by
8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
BUSINESSMAN Colin Burke said he was planning do something he believed no Gladstone councillor has done before.

"If elected, I'll be the first councillor to have a dedicated office in Gladstone," he said.

"When I'm not on council business, I'll be in my office for any ratepayers who want to come in and talk to me."

On the weekend, Mr Burke announced that he was putting his hand up to run for the council seat recently vacated by Cindi Bush.

"The election hasn't officially been called," he said.

"But I wanted to get in and running early with a grass-roots campaign.

"I'm a truly self-funded, independent voice.

"I don't believe there's any room in council for politics."

He added that he was especially keen to listen to, and be a voice, for all the smaller communities around in the region.

"It's my goal to make sure that I am within every community throughout Gladstone," he said.

"Places like Agnes Water, the Boyne Valley, Lowmead and Turkey Beach are looking for solid representation."

Mr Burke has lived in Gladstone for nearly 20 years, during which time he has been the owner of Elders Real Estate.

"One of my main aims in running for council is to promote integrity and openness to ratepayers," he said.

"I've been on every board I can think of and feel with my experience I can further Gladstone's interests.

"I'll also have a look at the running of the council from a business perspective.

"I think ratepayers get a fairly good deal from the council, but we can look at saving money without decreasing the service they give."

Mr Burke added that he is keen to meet with people to discuss ideas or issues.

"Anyone wanting to share their concerns, or my thoughts on an issue, can call me on 0408482200," Mr Burke said.

"Or contact me via the Colin Burke for Regional Council Facebook page."

