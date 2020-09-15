Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

letterspromo

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 15.

        Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        Premium Content Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorcycle and kangaroo collision in Biloela...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 14.

        Free event showcases live music under the stars

        Premium Content Free event showcases live music under the stars

        News Looking for a date night? Residents can experience live music and a picnic under...