Strong gas fumes investigated at 2 locations, 4hrs apart

2.40pm: It has been confirmed the source of the strong gas fumes at both locations today is the same B-Double tanker.

A QFES spokeswoman said they are unsure why the odor has continued to be emitted throughout the day.

"It's the same truck, it's just continues to release the smell as it's driven to Biloela," she said.

2.10pm: IN THE space of 4 hours, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have investigated a strong smell of gas at two different locations today.

Earlier this morning, reports of a very strong smell of gas prompted fire crews to investigate a stretch of the Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

The B-Double tanker emitting the fumes was located parked at the Puma service station, where fireys proceeded to check the vehicle.

No leaks were found and it was determined the strong odor coming from the tanker was caused by the light oil is was carrying.

It is suspected the rising temperature may have caused the tanker to heat up, leading to the the smell.

About four hours later, a similar situation unfolded on the Dawson Hwy about 200m from the Moura Rail Line.

QFES searched a nearby caravan park and two service stations, but were unable to locate the source of the heavy fumes.

It is still uncertain whether these two occurrences are merely coincidence or whether the same B-Double tanker is responsible.

Updates to follow.