Coffee with a side of business advice for breakfast

MORNING PICK-UP: Trish Ilicic, Partner of the Gladstone office of Ulton, speaks to passers-by at a free coffee and business information event. Matt Taylor GLA290518COFF

IT WAS a win-win situation for small businesses on Tuesday who had the opportunity to not only grab a free morning coffee, but also free business advice.

Run in conjunction with small business week, Double Shot, an event run by Ulton, was held outside Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar between 7am and 9am.

Small business owners and passers-by could drop in for free advice and free coffee.

Trish Ilicic, partner at the Gladstone office, said it helped people who may need to ask a quick question without bothering someone or racking up a thousand-dollar fee.

"We just wanted the chance to celebrate the contributions that small business make to the economy and regional towns such as ours," Ms Ilicic said.

"We know there are challenges they're facing, but with challenges also bring opportunities.

"We wanted to congratulate them and commend them for the hard work getting to this point, but then supporting them moving forward."

With five staff at the event, there was a financial planner, HR consultant and business advisors willing to offer advice.

While they explored a range of topics such as payroll and budgeting, Ms Ilicic said staffing was the biggest topic.

"With the downturn a lot of businesses have excess staff," she said.

"But on the other hand you have people growing and wanting advice on subsidies that help them put on new people while making it affordable for their business."

Ms Ilicic said despite a rough patch for Gladstone's small businesses, confidence was returning and things were looking up.

"We're definitely seeing confidence, and that's the big issue," she said.

"You can have money, but without confidence people either don't want to spend it or don't know what to do with it, so are starting to ask for more advice."