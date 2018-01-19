Menu
Coffee with a Cop a hot favourite with Gladstone residents

MEET 'N' GREET: Coffee with a Cop at Muffin Break in Gladstone was well attended yesterday. Sarah Steger
Sarah Steger
by

GLADSTONE Police officers yesterday came out in force for the town's Coffee with a Cop event.

The initiative, designed to bridge the gap between Gladstone residents and the town's police officers, was a raging success.

Senior Constable Wendy Brooks said people flooded into Muffin Break on Goondoon St, at 9am - to the point where many were forced to line up outside the corner cafe.

 

"It's been really good. People had a lot of questions they wanted answered," she said.

The informal event was a great opportunity for residents to speak openly with police in a relaxed, non-threatening environment.

"There were a lot of questions about what police do in general, what we do on a day-to-day basis," Sen-Constable Brooks said.

"People who were new to town also approached us and introduced themselves."

Indicating just how positive the sit-down was, a large number of first questions asked of the coffee-sipping cops was about how to join the force.

"There were a lot of recruitment questions, which is always encouraging," Constable Brooks said.

In addition to the many questions answered at the event, officers handed out personal security and safety information to visitors.

"We asked people if they knew how to report a crime and showed them the Policelink app, and at the end, people got to fill out a survey on what changes they wanted to see in Gladstone," Constable Brooks said.

The results of the survey will be announced in tomorrow's The Observer.

To report a crime call Policelink on 131444.

Topics:  coffee with a cop community event crime gladstone police qps

Gladstone Observer
