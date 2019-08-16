COFFEE: There are new beans in town

GRIND TIME: Chillaxing Cafe owner Shelly Strange with new beans by Byron Bay Coffee Company.

BEAN hanging out for a fresh cup of coffee?

Now you can experience a new and unique blend for the Gladstone Region at Chillaxing Cafe in the Valley Shopping Centre.

The coffee blend was launched at the cafe on Thursday and so far customers are raving about it.

Chillaxing owner Shelly Strange said she was excited to bring the new coffee blend in-store for her customers.

"I'm from the Byron Bay area so this has been something that's been in the making for quite a long time - to bring something from home to Gladstone,” Ms Strange said.

"Byron Bay, for me, is the coffee hub that I absolutely love and I've always missed having that piece of my hometown here in Gladstone.”

Ms Strange said the first blend in store was 'Utopia' but hoped to stock others in the near future.

"Gladstone is going to love it. It's certainly time for this new coffee to come to town,” she said.

Ms Strange said outside of Gladstone, the closest place that stocks Byron Bay Coffee Company coffee was in Bundaberg.

"We will be exclusive. Byron Bay (Coffee Company) won't go anywhere else within Gladstone so Byron Bay Coffee Company are exclusive to (Chillaxing),” she said.

The Byron Bay Coffee Company was established 30 years ago and Ms Strange said she was fond of the story behind the business.

Byron Bay Coffee Company roaster and barista trainer Simon Shannon came to Gladstone on Thursday to train the staff at Chillaxing.

Mr Shannon said the coffee brand was "Australian ethically grown roasted coffee”.

He said the Utopia blend was the "rainforest alliance” and was an organic blend.

Mr Shannon described the Utopia blend as being a "point of difference to the area”.

He said the blend was chocolatey in taste with "balanced acidity”.