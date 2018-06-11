Menu
Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson are using their cute little coffee van
Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson are using their cute little coffee van "Round & Round" to fund their travells. Mike Richards GLA100818COFE
Coffee merchants say Tannum Sands is cream of the crop

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

MELBOURNE coffee merchants Andy Hoffman and Jess Davidson are trekking around Australia with their coffee caravan but they say parking at Tannum Sands has been the cream of the crop.

The connoisseurs behind Round & Round rolled into Tannum Sands caravan park last week and said they were surprised by it's natural beauty.

"We have stopped at 30 caravan parks between Melbourne and here and some of the places we stop at we didn't even know existed," Ms Davidson, 32 said.

 

"Tannum Sands has been a very pleasant surprise. We thought it would be on the quiet end but on day one we were inundated with locals grabbing a coffee.

"The people and the weather are the best thing about the place and the beach is beautiful too.

"We have really enjoyed getting out and exploring."

The couple took a year to plan their business before quitting their city jobs.

 

They have now been on the road for six months.

"We make a lot of people jealous," Ms Davidson said.

"When we lived in Melbourne we were getting away every weekend in the camper and going to work depressed on Monday.

"When we are living on the road we are experiencing the best quality of life. Being broke and doing what you love is much better than the luxuries of a city like getting your hair done."

    Local Partners