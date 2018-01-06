Codeine to require prescription from February 1

YOUR HEALTH: Codeine addiction is deemed an increasing problem in Australia.

FROM February 1, medications containing Codeine will no longer be available over the counter.

Changes to regulations for medications that include Codeine mean a prescription will be needed from a doctor.

The move affects products such as Panadeine, Nurofen Plus and Mersyndol and is designed to move in line with international best practice.

John Cook, pharmacist manager at Priceline in Kin Kora, said in recent years medical research had shown pain relief derived from medicines called Opioids, such as Codeine, was not as great as once thought.

"This is especially for the reasons commonly used for over the counter,” he said.

"Codeine and other Opioids can be addictive and commonly worsen chronic pain states.

"People using over-the-counter Codeine preparations for frequent headaches and migraine headaches are especially susceptible to increased frequency of headaches, which can lead to medication overuse headache and chronic migraine.”

Conditions tend to be a vicious cycle and can be difficult to reverse, often requiring intervention by a neurologist.

Mr Cook said there were many alternatives to Codeine available over the counter, which often worked better for common conditions than the commonly used Codeine-containing medications.

"These medications are not without their risks and some can be very dangerous in combination with other medications and in some medical conditions,” he said.

"In many cases, reductions in pain can be achieved by measures other than medication.”

If you are using Codeine-containing medications for pain, Mr Cook said it was important to talk to your pharmacist or general practitioner about what your options are before February 1.