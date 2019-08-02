Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Crime

CODE SILVER: Jail locked down, prisoners on roof

by Thomas Chamberlin
2nd Aug 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRISONERS have got on the roof in a major incident at the high-security Wolston jail in Brisbane.

The Courier-Mail has been told at least two prisoners went on to the roof in the "code silver" incident.

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.

It follows a Code Silver earlier this week when one prisoner remained on the roof for 18 hours at Borallon Jail. The prison was locked down during the incident.

Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Last week, Arthur Gorrie jail was locked down in a code black when prisoners began rioting.

Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency jail lockdown police incident prisoners

Top Stories

    HOW'S THE SERENITY: The home with no power bills

    premium_icon HOW'S THE SERENITY: The home with no power bills

    Property Looking for a relaxing escape? This cosy and secluded home on the market is completely off the grid.

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News Here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    How a Gladstone group makes an international difference

    premium_icon How a Gladstone group makes an international difference

    News More than 100 hygiene kits are set to go overseas.

    Teen refused pub entry, knocks out next person he sees

    premium_icon Teen refused pub entry, knocks out next person he sees

    News Police checked CCTV footage after the incident