TUG OF WAR: a small estuary cod finds itself the centre of attention Gregory Bray

FISHERMAN Johnny Mitchell found himself dealing unexpectedly with two fish on one line over the weekend.

"I'd hooked a two kilogram estuary cod when a larger cod appeared and tried to grab it," he said.

John estimated the bigger cod's weight at around the 20kg mark.

"He hit the smaller cod several times, but I eventually got it in," he said.

John released the smaller cod.

"I'm 99 per cent sure the big cod was waiting for it though," he said.