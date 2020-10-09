Cockatoos to feature on Biloela light poles

Cockatoos are part of a plan to brighten up the look and feel of a Central Queensland town.

Cockatoos are part of a plan to brighten up the look and feel of a Central Queensland town.

COCKATOOS will be painted onto light poles at Biloela in a project aimed at brightening up the town.

Banana Shire Council recently met with a regional progress and promotion group to discuss the initiative.

The purpose of Biloela Enterprise's projects, which will see cockatoos painted onto Ergon Energy light poles, is to improve the appearance of the main entrances to the town.

Additionally, it is hoped the project will create a more welcoming appearance and a more lasting impression on tourists visiting the area.

The project identified several locations for cockatoo paintings to appear on Ergon light poles in Biloela which would potentially align with other major projects in the future.

Biloela Enterprise said in a statement it required Banana Shire Council's endorsement and approval from Ergon for the project to proceed.

"This is a genuine community based initiative that builds on existing branding to animate the

streetscape at key entrances to the town of Biloela," the statement read.

Banana Shire Council resolved in its ordinary meeting on September 23 to endorse Biloela Enterprise's proposal for the cockatoo painting project on Ergon light poles.