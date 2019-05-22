Coke brings back biggest ‘flop’

The world has gone upside-down … Coca-Cola has revived its failed 1980s ‘New Coke’ in partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things show.

Coca-Cola drinkers will get a chance to relive one of the company's darker chapters as New Coke makes a comeback under a partnership with the Netflix drama Stranger Things, the companies announced.

Season 3 of the show will take place in the summer of 1985, when Coca-Cola infamously changed its formula for Coke.

New Coke was considered one of the biggest marketing blunders of all time.

This undated photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a can of New Coke, which was originally launched in the summer of 1985. Picture: Coca-Cola via AP

The new version was dropped after just 79 days, though sales of the original Coca-Cola rebounded.

"The summer of 1985 did in fact change everything for us with the introduction of New Coke, which was also arguably one of the biggest pop culture moments of that year," said Oana Vlad, director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America.

Everything old is new again … Stranger Things is a mystical drama set during the 1980s — a time when big hair and Ghost Busters were big.

Workers had to retrieve the New Coke recipe from the safe for the Stranger Things partnership.

"All told, everything took about six months and was top secret," said Peter Shoemaker, director of sparkling category commercialisation.

Workers also had to recreate the logo and the slightly different Coke red for the cans from more than 30 years ago.

Stranger Things, season 3, is out soon on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

"The partnership with Coke gives Netflix the opportunity to reach a massive audience via one of the most recognisable brands in the world in a deeply authentic way," said Netflix Head of Global Partner Marketing Barry Smyth.

Beginning Thursday, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of cans of New Coke as part of a Stranger Things package. An "upside-down" Stranger Things-inspired vending machine will also pop up in select US cities to dispense free cans of New Coke for a limited time.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola Amatil Australia told News Corp the limited range of New Coke would not be coming to Australia.