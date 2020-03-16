Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE GLEN BLACK V BITS SAINTS: Saints' Nathan Cobb impressed. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
THE GLEN BLACK V BITS SAINTS: Saints' Nathan Cobb impressed. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Sport

Cobb and Co shine for the Saints

NICK KOSSATCH
, nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Mar 2020 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: BITS Saints have marched through to the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League reserves grand final this Sunday.

The Saints will meet minor premiers The Glen Black in the decider after an 82-run win against BITS Colts in the preliminary final.

BITS Saints’ Brendan Huth, with 52 runs, Lucas Hall (34), and with Nathan Cobb, with an unbeaten 33, helped their side reach 6-208 off the allotted 40 overs.

The Saints then dismissed Colts for just 126.

Cobb put in a case for man of the match by taking 4-21 and teammate Adam Hull was miserly with 1-10 off six overs.

Max Green cleaned up the tail, taking 3-18. BITS Gold will meet Yaralla White in this Sunday’s B-grade grand final.

The Gold side qualified for the decider after it finished as minor premier, while Yaralla White booked its place with a seven-wicket win against Calliope.

BITS Gold bowled Calliope out for 112 and made the total with just three wickets down. Sunday’s deciders are at noon with venues yet to be confirmed.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Lowry hits Falcons for six

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Heat and Hurricanes win thrillers

bits cricket club gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        News PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already dozens of voters have exercised their democratic right, while dodging election day...

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...

        Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        premium_icon Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        Crime She was using the drug to treat symptoms associated with plasma infusions the court...