Cobb and Co shine for the Saints

CRICKET: BITS Saints have marched through to the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League reserves grand final this Sunday.

The Saints will meet minor premiers The Glen Black in the decider after an 82-run win against BITS Colts in the preliminary final.

BITS Saints’ Brendan Huth, with 52 runs, Lucas Hall (34), and with Nathan Cobb, with an unbeaten 33, helped their side reach 6-208 off the allotted 40 overs.

The Saints then dismissed Colts for just 126.

Cobb put in a case for man of the match by taking 4-21 and teammate Adam Hull was miserly with 1-10 off six overs.

Max Green cleaned up the tail, taking 3-18. BITS Gold will meet Yaralla White in this Sunday’s B-grade grand final.

The Gold side qualified for the decider after it finished as minor premier, while Yaralla White booked its place with a seven-wicket win against Calliope.

BITS Gold bowled Calliope out for 112 and made the total with just three wickets down. Sunday’s deciders are at noon with venues yet to be confirmed.

