Health

Tiny baby ‘barely bigger than an iPhone’

Kirstin Payne
by
20th Sep 2019 6:18 AM
WEIGHING just 468 grams, Evie Redman was only slightly bigger than the latest iPhone when she came into the world 100 days ago today.

Born at 24 weeks the "feisty" baby - the Gold Coast University Hospital's smallest on record - wasn't due until tomorrow.

Mother Sarah Bland, who has come to call the hospital home, had only just had a gender reveal for the little girl when told she would be arriving due to medical complications.

 

Baby Evie Redman weighed just 468 grams when she was born and 410 grams at her smallest.
"We didn't have any time to prepare, I was in for a scan, there had been issues with the blood flow," Ms Bland said.

"We were told she wasn't growing. I was so scared … I just remember she was so tiny, her skin was almost translucent. At four days old we named her Evie, which means life."

At 27cm and 9 days old, before she even received her first cuddle from her mother, disaster stuck again and Evie faced a major operation on her perforated bowels to allow her tiny body to process the food she needed to grow - half a gram of breast milk every six hours.

 

Pictured at the Gold Coast Uni Hospital, Evie Redman will be turning 100 days old on Friday. Pictured with her Mum Sarah Bland. Pic Mike Batterham
Now weighing 2.7kg, Evie will be celebrating her 100-day milestone her Mt Nathan parents, Sarah Bland and Chris Redman, and the GCUH team.

"We were told her chances were quite low for a baby that young," Ms Bland said.

"There were ups and downs every day, the effect on you mentally is the main thing. My heart still stops when the phone rings.

"I am thankful for all the support we have had here."

Now breastfeeding Evie is likely to head home within the next few weeks.

babies gold coast premature birth

