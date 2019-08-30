Coast’s ‘revolutionary’ sex shots ‘boost orgasms’

THE Glitter Strip's new "doctor love" is putting the mojo back into the lives of Gold Coasters with newly launched sex shots.

They last a year but cost up to $1500.

In a first for the Gold Coast, surgeon and regeneration medicine specialist Dr Mike Shenouda has made Southport home, opening his clinic to specialise in "revolutionary" procedures said to heighten orgasm intensity.

One of eight doctors in Australia qualified to perform the procedure know as the O and P-shot, Dr Shenouda said demand brought him to the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast men and women are undergoing a new revolutionary sex drive procedure called the P & O Shots. Dr Mike Shenouda and patient Laura Hobman. Picture: Jerad Williams

He also hoped to later expand into offering "designer vaginas" like he did in Sydney.

"We see women who have never had an orgasm in their lives or men who have erectile dysfunction come back with results. It's simply a transformational 30-minute, painless procedure," Dr Shenouda said of the sex shots.

"We are doing just the procedures here and working with the hormone and sex therapist."

For women, the procedure involves numbing cream to the vagina and the insertion of a fine needle to extract a small volume of blood.

Platelets are then activated by a specially formulated calcium chemical and reinjected with a tiny needle into the clitoris and upper vaginal area - amplifying the nerves in the area.

"People come back saying they have better sensations, better orgasms which are a lot more explosive," Dr Shenouda said.

"Women can have up to three shots," the doctor said.

"I had a 63-year-old lady come back and say 'I am doing very well, my husband is very happy, but I want to get another - I know it will get better'."

Similarly, Dr Shenouda said the P-shot for men, which costs about $1500, can increase stamina, size and firmness; assist with erectile dysfunction, heighten sensitivity and sensation; and improve the ability to orgasm.

The P-shot takes 40 minutes and is performed under a local anaesthetic.

Dr Shenouda said there were no side effects and patients could return to their daily routine and resume sexual intercourse.

"The idea is to improve circulation and improve nerve function by making every part of the genital organ more sensitive and more responsive.

"The beauty is you are using your own blood back into your own body so there is nothing foreign."