Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

Gladstone Regional Council have announced a $980,000 Works For Queensland grant to resurface Captain Cook Drive, between Agnes Water and 1770.

A scenic thoroughfare in the Gladstone region is set for a facelift after the Gladstone Regional Council successfully obtained funding.

GRC secured $980,000 in Works for Queensland funding to conduct road resurfacing along Captain Cook Drive, from Agnes Water to Seventeen Seventy.

The resurfacing work started this week and will be carried out between 52 Captain Cook Drive and the Agnes Water Waste Transfer Station, with expected completion 30 May 2021.

The project includes repair, renewal and upgrade of existing road surfaces which provide access to residential, business and commercial networks and infrastructure.

Work will be carried out from Monday to Friday, 6am-6pm, weather permitting.

No works will occur between 21-23 May due to the 1770 Festival, with Captain Cook Drive to be fully open during this time period.

Traffic management will be in place to ensure access to businesses, school peak traffic, school bus access, accommodation providers, housing estates and waste collection is retained.

Mayor Matt Burnett said keeping a well-maintained road network between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was crucial given Captain Cook Drive is the sole access road.

“Traffic volumes along this stretch of road are recorded and estimated at about 4000 vehicles per day with higher volumes during weekends and holiday periods due to the tourist nature of the area,” Cr Burnett said.

“Because of this it’s important to ensure Captain Cook Drive is well maintained for both locals and visitors.”

The Captain Cook Drive Resurfacing project is funded by the Queensland Government through the Works for Queensland Program.

