Coastal school outgrows current site

ON THE MOVE: Agnes Water Steiner School taking part in the 2018 Anzac Day march at Agnes Water. Tegan Annett

AN EMERGING Agnes Water school is on the move.

Goora Gan Steiner School will enjoy a sea change by moving to the Agnes Water Surf Club after operating out of the Agnes Water Community Hall since 2017.

The school will operate over two floors but leave space for the surf club, which will use the ground floor.

The school will remain at the surf club until a permanent site can be established.

Council gave the green light to the move at its general meeting on Tuesday after an application was received on September 21.

There are special conditions to ensure student numbers remain capped at 50 until a permanent site can be found.

Expected students for 2019 total 33 with two full-time teachers and one teacher aide to compliment a part-time administration officer and school facilitator.

Student enrolments are projected to hit 40 in 2020 and 48 in 2021 with staff numbers slightly increasing during that time.

Agnes Water Surf Club.

There were issues regarding car parking for staff and parents with the surf club being allocated 21 car spaces and four bicycle spaces, while the school will have room for 15 vehicles, a three-vehicle pick-up and drop-off space and four bicycle spaces.

A small footpath linking Surf Court and Surf Club Ave will be constructed to connect the existing footpath network.

However, the path will be built over a conservation zone owned by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy meaning negotiations will take place regarding the type of path constructed.

Meanwhile, Trinity College Gladstone has had its development application to extend the school grounds approved by council.

The school's footprint will more than double over six stages of development.

Its current site of 3.348ha will extend by 4.264ha.

The approved masterplan for the development is over a period of 12-15 years.