Coastal rain possible for CQ over Easter

There are slight chances of rain across Central Queensland for much of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday predicted uncertain weather for the Easter period, though coastal areas across Central Queensland could still experience some rain.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said strong winds on the east coast would remain for the rest of the week.

“We do have a strong wind warning in place that’s extending from the Peninsula Coast right down to the Capricornia Coast at the moment, and this looks set to remain the case for the next several days,” he said.

“We’ll see these coastal showers and we’ll see strong winds remain over much of the east coast coastal waters as the firm ridge persists across the state and the high pressure system moves slowly to the east.”

Mr Claassen said an inland “dry air mass” was limiting showers to coastal areas, but there could be “enhanced weather” over Easter.

“Where we’ll see the focus of enhanced weather across the east coast still remains uncertain, and there is still the chance that that trough remains well offshore and the heaviest falls all occur over sea,” he said.

There is a slight chance of showers in Rockhampton for the working week, increasing to a medium chance at the weekend, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Rain is slightly more probably in Gladstone, where it maximum temperatures will hover in the high 20s for the week.

In Emerald, BOM reports there is no chance of rain until Friday and the weekend, when the chance will be slight.

Temperatures there are expected to stay in the low 30s until next week.