Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz.
WINNER: AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz. Contributed
Crime

Coast top cop picks up national award

19th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coast's own top cop, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz, has won a major women's business award.

The Coast-based specialist in crime operations was recognised for her dedication to protecting and caring for the community, and her passion for diversity and inclusion, when she won the 2019 Telstra Australian Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award.

Ms Platz has been driving a transformation of the culture within the police force.

She also leads a senior women's forum and two development forums for policing jurisdictions.

Ms Platz manages and cares for resourcing in crime operations and looks after resourcing in that area across Australia and overseas.

Ms Platz was appointed to the role in January, 2017, after 31 years in the service.

australian federal police business community editors picks police sunshine coast telstra
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    premium_icon ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    News NOW that the polls have closed for the Division of Flynn The Observer can reveal how each region voted and who the preferred candidate was.

    • 19th May 2019 12:51 PM
    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    Politics It's 6pm and the polls have closed in the East Coast

    Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    premium_icon Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    News "She had fear issues and would coward behind the couch...”

    • 19th May 2019 1:57 PM
    Political experts: What went wrong for Labor in Flynn

    premium_icon Political experts: What went wrong for Labor in Flynn

    Politics Experts say Labor needs to reconsider its approach to regional Qld.