Coast teenager knocks Wilson out of Quiksilver Pro

Reef Heazlewood knocked fellow Sunshine Coast product Julian Wilson out of the Quiksilver Pro on Friday. Heazlewood is pictured in action during the trials. WSL / Dunbar.

SURFING: Moffat Beach surfer Reef Heazlewood has caused a massive upset by knocking fellow Sunshine Coast product Julian Wilson out of the Quiksilver Pro.

The duo faced off in heat five of round three on the Gold Coast today with the talented 19-year-old proving sharp and on fire against the experienced world tour might of Wilson.

Heazlewood won the heat with a score of 16.07 to Wilson's 13.40.

The teenager was ecstatic to earn the victory over Wilson who was the defending champion of the event and last year's Championship Tour world No.2.

"I've looked up to him for ages and to take him down is pretty massive for me," Heazlewood said.

"I'm just so stoked just to be here watching the event and watching the pros and I'm in it now and taking down pros so it's insane and I'm loving it."

It was Heazlewood's second win over Wilson in the past three days after previously edging him in a three-man non-elimination round one heat on Wednesday.

He'll now face world tour rookie Seth Moniz in round four.

The WindanSea Surf Club member took a tough hit prior to the event after losing a sponsor but was proud to rise above the obstacle.

"I feel like it's just kind of being going up and up since I lost my sponsor and I'm just having fun and just (getting) so much confidence and just loving every moment," he said.

"It's (losing sponsor) just made me work harder and I feel like this is paying off."

He had relished having his conditioning trainer Tim Just from Fluid Performance beachside at the event.

"He's from home and I train with him at home so (I've) just been bouncing ideas off him and stuff," Heazlewood said.

"Most of it's my plan and stuff and just kind of just going "does that sound right" and making sure I'm not being super coo coo. So it's good."

He also finished second in the Red Bull Airborne competition, held in conjunction with the Quiksilver Pro, behind Italo Ferreira on Thursday.