Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured.
Police are looking for this man in relation to an assault at Schoolies that left a Sunshine Coast man seriously injured. QPS
Crime

Coast teen suffers brain swelling in brutal king hit attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Mar 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for the alleged attacker of a Sunshine Coast man who suffered skull fractures, brain swelling and hearing loss from an assault at Schoolies.

On November 23, a 20-year-old Kuluin man was walking along Peninsular Dr with a friend, when he passed two men he didn't know and picked up one of their drinks.

The group argued before one of the men shoved the victim and the other struck him in the back of the head, causing the him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The alleged offenders fled the scene on foot, last seen running towards Ferny Ave.

The man suffered multiple skull fractures, brain swelling and temporary loss of hearing in one ear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault - or has any information in regard to the identity of the man pictured in the footage - to come forward.

grevious bodily harm schoolies sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News There were some minor safety concerns after Friday's attack.

    Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    premium_icon Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    News Nathan Reardon considers the region a "hidden gem”.

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    News Famous barramundi sculpture on another journey of discovery.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM