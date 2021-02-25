Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist has died following a major a two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
A motorcyclist has died following a major a two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
Breaking

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

Tom Threadingham
25th Feb 2021 5:32 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorbike rider has died following a major two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.

A Queensland Police Service report stated around 9.40am a motorbike was travelling south on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah before exiting and colliding with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of the off-ramp and Pumicestone Road.

Rider critical as crash shuts down highway off ramp

The rider was assessed for critical injuries, with a high acuity response unit on scene.

However, the 73-year-old male rider from Landsborough couldn't be saved and died at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured but was taken in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital.

Pumicestone Rd was closed for some time as a result of the crash but was reopened at 12.40pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to please contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway crash editors picks fatal motorbike crash sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Scary moment snake devours ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum

        Premium Content WATCH: Scary moment snake devours ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum

        Offbeat A Gladstone region resident captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum at Bulburin National Park.

        Gladstone ‘cooking with gas’: Hydrogen project powering ahead

        Premium Content Gladstone ‘cooking with gas’: Hydrogen project powering...

        News In an Australian first, up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen will be added to the...

        Woman punches man through car window, bites him

        Premium Content Woman punches man through car window, bites him

        Crime The woman was on parole for domestic violence offences against the same person at...

        WATCH: Claims polling booth incident a ‘cover up’

        Premium Content WATCH: Claims polling booth incident a ‘cover up’

        Politics The victim of an alleged incident involving Glenn Butcher’s father Neville has...