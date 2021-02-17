Coast rail duplication ‘might not get past Beerwah’

Jeff Addison from Sunshine Coast Rail Back on Track pictured at the Nambour Train Station is concerned for stage two of the Sunshine Coast rail dupication.

A Sunshine Coast rail advocate has urged the State Government to "grow up" and stop playing political games as funding for stage two of the rail duplication remains up in the air.

It comes as Federal MP Andrew Wallace raises concerns there is no appetite from his state counterparts to progress duplication north of Beerwah.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey on Tuesday referred to the duplication as a $550 million project, as opposed to the original $780 million detailed as needed for the full upgrade of the Beerburrum to Nambour line.

Rail advocate Jeffrey Addison said he was worried the state had given up on stage two of the works.

"Perhaps they've given up on getting any more funding to be able to do anymore," he said.

"It is disappointing, it does sound like they've sort of given up on the funding and there's nothing in the budget and there's nothing ever been said about doing stage two work.

"Now's their time to put their money where their mouth is."

Mr Addison said he had concerns with the project as a whole.

"The irony of it all is according to their own business case all the park n ride's that they're building are due to meet demand for 2036 and the passing lip extensions which are part of stage two, which has no money, says it needs to be done by 2023," Mr Addison said.

He said the majority of stage one works seemed to be road works more than rail.

"I had a briefing with Transport and Main Roads yesterday (Monday) because I had concerns over the stage two work anyway because they're just extending passing loops," he said.

"They're not doing proper rail duplication north of Landsborough.

"In a way I'm probably glad it has no funding because I certainly don't want them to build what they intend to build in stage two anyway."

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said the State Government hadn't yet approached him regarding stage two.

"I don't think that there is any appetite on the part of the state to go beyond Beerwah," Mr Wallace said.

"If they did have any appetite than they would be talking to us about that.

He said as far as he knew, the State Government had not progressed anything beyond Beerwah as far as design or costings.

"If the State Government thinks that they would be absolved of any responsibility to go any further (than Beerwah) I don't see how that would wash."

Federal Members Andrew Wallace (second left) and Ted O’Brien pictured with Member for Maroochydore Fiona Simpson and Andrew Powell (right) Member for Glass House after the Federal Government’s funding announcement for the duplication.

The Federal Government has pledged $390 million towards the duplication with the state contributing $160 million.

A stalemate has been running for more than two years about which level of government should pay for the remaining $230 million.

The State Government said the North Coast Line had been added to the National Land Transport Network in 2014, which qualified it for the same 80:20 funding split as the Bruce Highway.

The Federal Government maintained the rail line was owned by the state and their 50-50 funding offer was reasonable.

Should the 80:20 funding split go ahead, the State Government believes its previous contribution to the project would make up the 20 per cent required.

When asked about the future of North Coast Rail Duplication, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said conversations with the Federal Government would continue.

His government on Tuesday announced $43 million in safety signal upgrades from Caboolture to Gympie North.

The works are set to take place ahead of major construction on stage one of the rail duplication.

"We're continuing our ongoing discussions with the Commonwealth on that (funding), I raised that with the Deputy Prime Minister only recently," Mr Bailey said.

"We have a very good partnership working with the Commonwealth on investing in infrastructure here on the Sunshine Coast.

"There's a lot of joint funding going on between the rail and the road sector and we'll keep working with them for positive outcomes."

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey in Nambour to announce a $160 million State Government commitment to rail duplication between Nambour and Beerburrum.

As for any funding commitments from the Deputy Premier, Mr Bailey said you never know what could happen in an election year.

"There was no funding commitment given but it was a very positive reception given and look you never know your luck in a federal election run up, that's often a time when announcements are made," he said.

"But look we look forward to the federal electoral cycle ramping up because hopefully that might mean more investment on the Sunshine Coast."

He couldn't confirm however what would happen should there be no further federal funding for the project.

"In recent times, it's fair to say we've had a very positive working relationship in response to the Covid pandemic when it comes to infrastructure," he said.

"We've had four stimulus programs in the last 12 months related to Covid, some of those projects are already under way helping people stay in jobs and help our economy along."

Mr Addison said people were tired of the long-running squabble.

"I think they (State Government) need to up their game and fund it properly like every other project in Queensland," he said.

"It's just counter-productive, I think people are tired of the politics of it all.

"They should've been providing this 10 years ago.

"I'd like them to go past the politics and just look at the people of the Sunshine Coast and see that you need this and just provide it."