Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southport Court
Southport Court
Crime

Mum’s crazy year-long crime spree

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
25th Sep 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN aspiring beauty therapist stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Gold Coast retail shops to support a drug habit after her income dropped, a court was told.

Kirsty Louise Hogg stole $923 worth of items from Target, $879 from Woolworths and $913.95 from the Shaver Shop amid a crime spree which lasted almost a year.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to 31 charges, majority being stealing offences.

The full list of items the Mermaid Beach resident stole was not read out in court and instead a statement of facts was tendered to Magistrate Ron Kilner to save time.

Hogg offended between July 29 last year to March 24, the court was told.

She targeted a range of retailers including an adult store in Nerang.

Defence lawyer Skye O'Dwyer, of Allen and Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Hogg began to steal when she went on Centrelink after becoming a mother.

"Having had a lifetime up to that point of full time work, that may go some way towards explaining, though certainly not excusing, the property type offences," Ms O'Dwyer said.

Hogg previously worked in business administration and was now aspiring to become a beauty therapist, the court was told.

The court was told Hogg had been an ice user but no longer took illicit substances.

Mr Kilner said Hogg had pleaded guilty to a "significant" number of charges.

Hogg was sentenced to six-months jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete 18 months of probation, fined $150 and ordered to repay $1009.95.

More Stories

beauty therapist crime stealing theft

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    News THE State Government will increase drumlines at Tannum Sands by fourfold, despite pulling more than 100 others from the water across the state.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Residents to decide new cinema for Gladstone

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Residents to decide new cinema for Gladstone

    News RESIDENTS will soon be able to have their say on the proposed development of a...

    Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

    premium_icon Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

    News A MAN has been fined in court after a drunken rampage at Auckland Point Lookout...

    NEW DATA: Gladstone’s surprising superannuation statistics

    premium_icon NEW DATA: Gladstone’s surprising superannuation statistics

    News New data shows the Flynn electorate’s average super account balance is $110,593.