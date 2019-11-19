Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.
Gold Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.
Crime

Massage parlour near shops declared an ‘illegal brothel’

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Nov 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.

Ashmore's Body Back and Feet Massage on Dominions Road has been named a "Prohibited Brothel" after police secured a temporary declaration under the Prostitution Act 1999.

The Ashmore parlour was declared an illegal brothel.
The Ashmore parlour was declared an illegal brothel.

A notice was placed outside the business yesterday after the application was successfully made through the Southport Magistrates Court.

It comes six months after police launched Operation Romeo Bailie to target several massage parlours on the Gold Coast who were allegedly providing illegal sexual services.

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $5 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS

Police have been investigating massage parlours for six months.
Police have been investigating massage parlours for six months.

On September 6, Queensland police, with assistance from Australian Federal Police officers and Australian Border Force, executed search warrants at several businesses.

Criminal proceedings for prostitution offences were subsequently commenced against five employees of three Gold Coast massage businesses.

brothel crime massage parlour police sex

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Medical centre welcomes full-time GP

        premium_icon Medical centre welcomes full-time GP

        Health Calliope Medical Centre has their first full-time doctor since reopening last year.

        Town show bites dust

        premium_icon Town show bites dust

        News CQ show cancelled due to not enough support from the community

        Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        premium_icon Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        News Last year, more than 130,000 letters and wishlists were delivered to the North Pole...

        • 19th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        ‘High-risk’: Authorities crack down on fishing industry

        premium_icon ‘High-risk’: Authorities crack down on fishing industry

        News COMMERCIAL fishermen are encouraged to attend a workshop in Gladstone to learn more...