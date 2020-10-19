Menu
Concern for man missing for four days

by Kyle Wisniewski
19th Oct 2020 11:20 AM
POLICE are searching for a Gold Coast man who has been missing for four days and are urging anyone on with information to contact them.

David Johnson from Carrara has been reported as missing and was last seen at a Pappas Way address last Thursday.

The 50-year-old has not been heard from since and Queensland Police and his family hold concerns for Mr Johnson's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as caucasian, 186cm tall with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Mr Johnson was last seen wearing jeans, a black polo shirt, black sunglasses and beige shoes.

Anyone who has seen David or has information regarding his location, is urged to contact police via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast man missing for four days

