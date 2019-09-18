Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast man was killed in a collision with a cattle truck on Tuesday.
A Sunshine Coast man was killed in a collision with a cattle truck on Tuesday. WIN NEWS Toowoomba
Crime

Coast man killed in horrific cattle truck collision

18th Sep 2019 7:54 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has been killed in a horrific highway crash where his car collided with a cattle truck.

Police are investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred about 1pm at Yandilla yesterday where a four-wheel-drive crashed into a truck carrying cattle on the Gore Highway.

A 53-year-old Diamond Valley man, the sole occupant of the four-wheel-drive, died at the scene.

The high-impact collision left debris strewn across the highway which remained closed at 4.15pm as emergency services worked to clear the scene and loose cattle be mustered.  

Toowoomba Police Inspector Paine said initial investigations indicated the four-wheel drive "may have crossed onto the incorrect side of the road".  

He said both the truck and the four-wheel drive were extensively damaged as a result of the collision.  

"The truck was over on its side; the four-wheel drive was upside down," he said.  

"It's a reminder for drivers to drive conservatively, to be aware of their speed and level of fatigue.  

"Any incident like this is a significant thing to happen."

Several cattle also died as a result of the collision.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate.

breaking news crash editors picks fatal crash gore highway police sunshine coast crash truck crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    premium_icon Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    News A jewellery business owner was shocked to find out thousands of dollars’ worth of watches had been stolen from his store.

    • 18th Sep 2019 12:36 PM
    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools...

    Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    premium_icon Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    News Desperate search in bushland for missing passenger

    • 18th Sep 2019 12:39 PM
    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    premium_icon HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    News See the list of the magpie swooping hot spots around the Gladstone Region.