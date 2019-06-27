Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coast man critical after party precinct assault

by ANDREW POTTS
27th Jun 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man is in a critical condition after allegedly being attacked in the heart of the Surfers Paradise nightclub precinct early this morning.

The 28-year-old was in Orchid Ave around 1.20am when he was allegedly struck in the head by a teenager, causing him to fall backwards.

The Southport man hit his head on the concrete and is now in intensive care at the Gold Coast University Hospital with "serious" head injuries.

A 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He is in the Southport Watchouse and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
assault critical editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    TRASH TALK: Why residents are asked to do 'meal prep'

    premium_icon TRASH TALK: Why residents are asked to do 'meal prep'

    Council News Residents are encouraged to make a conscious effort to minimise household waste, to help reduce the region's landfill

    TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    News A mine worker has tragically died after a wall collapse

    The $4k plan to boost rural school's numbers

    premium_icon The $4k plan to boost rural school's numbers

    News Applications open for long-standing school ahead of Term 3.

    'Exciting' new four-bedroom home to be one of many in area

    premium_icon 'Exciting' new four-bedroom home to be one of many in area

    News The Gladstone region property hit the market for $695,000