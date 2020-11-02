Menu
A Sunshine Coast man has been charged after police allegedly found 8kg of cocaine in a car travelling north at a Queensland/ New South Wales border checkpoint.
Crime

Coast man charged over 8kg cocaine haul

Stuart Cumming
2nd Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a Sunshine Coast man after 8kg of cocaine as well as other illegal drugs were allegedly found at a border checkpoint.

Police said officers stopped a car at Tugun about 3pm Friday in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway at the Queensland/New South Wales checkpoint.

Residents warned after attempted car break-ins

Anger as trees butchered in Coast street

"Two men were the alleged occupants of the vehicle when a search was conducted and the dangerous drugs subsequently uncovered," a police spokesman said.

"A quantity of ecstasy and cannabis was also located."

A 26-year-old Sippy Downs man has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possession of utensils.

A 31-year-old New Beith man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

