Knife crime
Knife crime
Crime

Coast man allegedly stabbed in brawl

by Rosemary Ball
21st Jun 2020 11:55 AM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest in brawl on the Gold Coast last night.

Emergency services were called around 10.30pm after reports of an alleged stabbing at a home on Nerang's Price Street.

The victim, who sustained chest wounds, left the house but was later found by paramedics near the intersection of Southport-Nerang Road and Wardoo Street in Ashmore.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they arrested the alleged perpetrator in Nerang but was released from the watch-house after no official complaint was made

