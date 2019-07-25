Coast Harley queen's bid to dethrone kings of custom world

TAKING ON THE WORLD: Monique Dupen has built her own Harley, and is now entering the Battle of the Kings competitionfor customised Harley-Davidson motorbikes around the world.

TAKING ON THE WORLD: Monique Dupen has built her own Harley, and is now entering the Battle of the Kings competitionfor customised Harley-Davidson motorbikes around the world. Patrick Woods

IT'S being billed as the Battle of the Kings, but local Harley queen Monique Dupen is hoping to crash the chrome-filled party.

The 30-year-old Sunshine Coast Harley-Davidson employee has turned a 2019 Street Bob into a 1970s-inspired chopper, complete with rabbit ear handlebars, upswept fishtail pipes, king and queen seats with a sissy bar and more.

The custom build has been entered in the annual Harley-Davidson competition, which runs globally.

Over 200 dealers from more than 30 countries are taking part in the competition, which transforms standard-model Harleys into something unique.

The budget is restricted to no more than half the cost of the original model, using genuine Harley parts, with three categories, dirt, chop and race, open this year.

Public voting will decide the top five shortlist, before that's whittled down to one national winner.

The national winners will then go head-to-head at the Milan Motorcycle Show, with a public vote to decide the global winner.

Monique said motorbikes were in her blood, as she'd grown up around them, and they'd smashes the customisation out in just over a month.

She said the bike would sell for about $38,500 now, after the work.

"I'm actually considering buying it," the Palmwoods resident said, with a laugh.

Monique said she'd been riding bikes her entire life and had completed a "fair bit" of her motorcycle mechanic apprenticeship.

She'd been parts and accessories manager at Harley-Davidson Sunshine Coast, in Kunda Park, for the past two years, and worked as a chrome consultant for more than seven years.

She hoped the large number of Harley riders on the Coast would throw their support behind her. To vote head to customkings.harley-davidson.com before August 15 and search for Gypsy.