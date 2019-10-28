Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Turtle released into wild after months for rehabilitation
News

WATCH: See turtle released back into CQ waters

Maddelin McCosker
28th Oct 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY stepped into a somewhat unfamiliar role this weekend, but the Yeppoon Coast Guard are sure to remember this job for a while to come.

Months ago, Esther the turtle that was found injured in Keppel Bay by two boaties who brought the female Flatback turtle into the Coast Guard office.

Coast Guard Yeppoon kept Ester cool and moist overnight before transferring her to the Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

On Sunday, the Yeppoon Coast Guard team assisted in Eshter's release back into the ocean, along with a rehabilitated green turtle named Molly.

It was a special moment for the Yeppoon Coast Guard team to watch.

Two turtles were released back into the wild at Kemp beach after months of rehabilitation
Two turtles were released back into the wild at Kemp beach after months of rehabilitation

Yeppoon Rescue One, with Al Barsby (captain), Rob Wills, Tony Parry, Mario Polizzi, Rez Kirk, Bill Burkhardt and David Orr, watched over the release at the north end of Kemp Beach at 9.40am Sunday morning

Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre has performed over 130 releases, and Esther is only the fourth Flatback.

In other Coast Guard news, the windy weather and choppy water meant boaties stayed out of the water for most of last week.

Coast Guard were not called upon to do any rescue work all week.

By Sunday, the winds had died down meaning the car park at the marina was full of boat trailers, with eager boaties out on the water making the most of the calmer waters.

coast guard central queensland flatback turtle green turtle tmbcommunity tmbenvironment tmbnews turtle turtle rehabilitation yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Notorious road earmarked for fix

    premium_icon Notorious road earmarked for fix

    Council News A road that has been the scene for multiple fatalities will undergo safety improvements.

    Last chance to have your say on aged care, euthanasia

    premium_icon Last chance to have your say on aged care, euthanasia

    News Gladstone to finally have its say on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and...

    PHOTOS: Hot rods for good cause

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Hot rods for good cause

    News REVHEADS had a chance to show off their pride and joy this weekend at Hot Rods for...

    Collaboration the key to success for EQIP

    premium_icon Collaboration the key to success for EQIP

    News Local organisation recognised at 58th Queensland Training Awards.