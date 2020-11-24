Coast graduate identified as teen left critical after crash

A TEENAGER, critically injured in a crash, has been identified as a student who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.

Sharlene Urosevic suffered serious injuries in the crash at Iveragh on Saturday, the day after she attended her Year 12 formal.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

RIVERSIDE FORMAL: Sharlene Urosevic and Michael Geisser arrive at the Riverside Christian College Formal. Photo: Stuart Fast

Ms Urosevic was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Health said she remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.